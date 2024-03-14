Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,748,000 after acquiring an additional 74,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $465.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.12 and a 200-day moving average of $438.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,500. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

