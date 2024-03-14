Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $251.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.99. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $137.99 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.