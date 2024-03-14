Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

CART has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Shares of CART opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maplebear will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 98,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $3,370,224.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 283,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 876,692 shares worth $23,769,172.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

