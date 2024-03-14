Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

