Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNS. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

MRNS stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $515.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

