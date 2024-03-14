Mark C. Throdahl Sells 2,433 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,474.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at $348,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

