Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,621,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $251.41 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $253.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day moving average of $216.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

