MaxCyte’s (MXCT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

MaxCyte Stock Up 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

MXCT stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MaxCyte by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

