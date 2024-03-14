MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

MaxLinear stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after buying an additional 903,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,758,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,801,000 after buying an additional 1,019,710 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 120,976 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 850,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 57,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

