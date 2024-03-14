McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.21

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.21 and traded as high as C$11.96. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 33,573 shares changing hands.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.59. The firm has a market cap of C$588.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

