Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.61. Mesoblast shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 650,232 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MESO

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $247.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesoblast by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesoblast by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mesoblast by 55.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.