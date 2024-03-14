Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 29,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 31,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monogram Orthopaedics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.