Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.06. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

