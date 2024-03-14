Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $389.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.39. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $285.13 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.