Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Clement Woon Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Clement Woon purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($51,121.08).

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.40) on Thursday. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 12 month low of GBX 215.50 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.50 ($4.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,264.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,714.29%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.04) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

