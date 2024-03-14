Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $340.45

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $340.45 and last traded at $339.88, with a volume of 78373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $338.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.48 and a 200 day moving average of $307.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

