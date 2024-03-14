MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $578.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $578.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Institutional Trading of MSCI

MSCI Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $557.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $563.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.