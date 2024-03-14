Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $626.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.77. Nano Dimension has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 386.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Stories

