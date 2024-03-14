National Bank Financial Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.92.

TSE ERO opened at C$24.59 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

