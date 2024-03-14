National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

