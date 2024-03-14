Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.42

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.42 and traded as high as $18.03. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 39,201 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

