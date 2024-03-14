Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.49

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.49 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 96.90 ($1.24). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 347,448 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.67) target price on shares of Netcall in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of £156.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,183.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.49.

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 634,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.19), for a total transaction of £589,620 ($755,438.82). Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

