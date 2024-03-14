Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $609.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $554.32 and its 200-day moving average is $474.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.31 and a one year high of $624.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

