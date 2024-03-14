Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 10,000 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,611.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.02. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 203.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arteris by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arteris by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIP

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.