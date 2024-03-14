NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $537,429,000 after buying an additional 870,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

