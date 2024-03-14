NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NN has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $206.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in NN by 1,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of NN by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NN by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 239,510 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

