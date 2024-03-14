Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $494.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $494.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $458.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,026 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

