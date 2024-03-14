NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 4.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 498,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,482,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The company has a market capitalization of $864.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.04.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,493,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $5,644,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 968,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

