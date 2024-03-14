Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
Novus Capital Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novus Capital
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.