Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $240.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.67.

NYSE NUE opened at $184.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nucor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

