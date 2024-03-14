Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $4,866,127. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

