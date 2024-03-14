Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares traded.
Nuvectra Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Nuvectra Company Profile
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvectra
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.