NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Shares of NVA stock opened at C$11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.86. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
