nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stake Boosted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,089 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 33,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,976.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

