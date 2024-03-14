NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 5.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $905.40 and last traded at $901.18. 25,036,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 52,288,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $857.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $691.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,848. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.