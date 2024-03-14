Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.47. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

