OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

OFS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.

OFS Capital Price Performance

OFS Capital stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 million, a P/E ratio of -259.25 and a beta of 1.76.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 204.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

