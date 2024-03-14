Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Down 8%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.96. 274,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 671,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,372.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 1,395,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 1,389,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 1,337,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after buying an additional 995,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,262,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

