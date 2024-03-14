Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Given a C$125.67 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$125.67 price target on Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$105.50 on Wednesday. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$64.80 and a twelve month high of C$122.35. The company has a market cap of C$254.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$108.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

