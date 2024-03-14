ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $65.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

