Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 5%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.18. 1,555,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,945,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

