Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares traded.
Pacific Drilling Stock Down 15.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Pacific Drilling
Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Drilling
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.