PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

