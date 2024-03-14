Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Barclays boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $31,745,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 808.70%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.