Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.91.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Barclays boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
PK opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 808.70%.
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
