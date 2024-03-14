Park Lawn Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

PLC stock opened at C$17.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.67 and a 52-week high of C$28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$38,260.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

