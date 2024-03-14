Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PATK opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.73. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $123.58.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,873 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 101,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

