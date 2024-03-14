Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

