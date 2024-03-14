Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,486 Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,486 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Macro Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:BMA opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.5958 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

