Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.3 %

IQVIA stock opened at $255.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.



