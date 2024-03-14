Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,950.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,027.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.