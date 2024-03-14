Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th.
Perpetua Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources
In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.
